Beginning Jan. 5 through March 28, the Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library will hold an adult reading challenge called “Read a Latte,” presented in a Bingo format.
Participants should obtain a Bingo sheet either at the library or print one online at the library website, then keep track of their reading by fulfilling requirements from a square on the Bingo sheet. Instructions include:
1. Complete one line (vertical, horizontal or diagonal) on the Bingo sheet by checking out and reading books recommended by each square.
2. Fill in the title of the book in each square (place your titles wisely – a title can only go in one square).
3. Turn in the Bingo sheet as soon as possible as there will be weekly drawings.
4. The Last day to turn in a Bingo sheet is March 28.
5. Remember to use a different Bingo sheet for each line completed and a different title in each square.
Prize drawings will be held on Fridays and a grand prize winner will be drawn on March 30. Winners will be notified by phone or email.
The reading challenge is sponsored by Backroads Coffee, who will be supplying the prizes.
For more information, call the library at (715) 634-2161, email hlibrary@hayward.wislib.org or visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com. The library is located at 10788 State Highway 27-77 in Hayward
