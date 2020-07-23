The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library has announced the library will be open an additional day of the week by appointment only.
The library will now be open for prescheduled half-hour appointments on Tuesdays from 12:30 to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The staff will reserve the first two time slots of each day, Tuesday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m., and Wednesday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m., for seniors and people at risk.
People are welcome to call (715) 634-2161 to schedule Tuesday and Wednesday appointments. Here are the hours to call the library when staff is able to answer the phone: Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The library recommends that children aged 0-2 years should not be brought into the library at this time, as they are not able to tolerate masks. A safer alternative would be for the parents/guardians to use curbside pickup to obtain library materials.
Children from ages 3 to 12 will be required to wear masks and must be accompanied at all times by an adult. The library will provide disposable masks for those who do not have their own. The staff has removed the toys, puzzles and games from the Children’s Room to limit the spread of the virus.
The library meeting room is unavailable until further notice. The small study rooms will be available for one person or two if they are together.
The library has set up a “Sanitation Station” near the front doors. The library’s COVID-19 policy requires that the staff and everyone who enters must wear a mask and either wash their hands or use hand sanitizer on their way in. If people do not have either, the library will provide them. Those who prefer not to wear a mask will be asked to order library materials through the curbside pickup service the library provides Monday, Thursday and Friday each week.
For more information, including how to sign up for Imagine Your Story, the partly virtual Summer Reading Challenge, call the library at (715) 634-2161 during the hours previously listed above. For more information, visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com or find the library on Facebook.
