To serve the community and visitors better, the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library will be closed Wednesday through Friday, March 10, 11 and 12, to conduct an inventory in order to assess what is missing, lost or damaged in the library collection.
With more than 40,000 items to scan, the closure is necessary to allow library staff to complete the work without distraction. Drop boxes will remain open to return items to the library.
The library’s online services, including the digital collection and Libby app, Gale Courses and the Northern Waters Library Network (formerly the Merlin) online catalog, will not be affected.
The library will reopen to the public Monday, March 15. To stay informed of library hours and activities, visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com or find the library on Facebook
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.