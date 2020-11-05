Because a staff member of the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the library is closed until approximately Nov. 18.
While six staff members are in quarantine, the library will provide online services such as Libby/Overdrive, online programs, and updates on the website. (www.weisscommunitylibrary.com) and on Facebook.
Library staff hopes to reopen, possible for curbside service, on November 18. The book drop in front of the library will remain closed. Patrons are asked to keep items until the library re-opens. No fines will be charged on items currently checked out.
The library's virtual program scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 5, Adventures in Costa Rica presented by Mel Baughman, will still take place.
Patrons are also still able to walk the library's nature trail and listen to audio by Emily Stone through the library's website.
Visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com or find the library on Facebook for any changes or updates.
