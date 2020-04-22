This week, April 19-25, is National Library Week. The original theme, “Find your place at the library,” was chosen months before the COVID-19 pandemic forced libraries to close their buildings. While the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library’s physical space is temporarily closed, its online “branch” is bustling. Thus, the library invites all community members to “Find the Library at Your Place.”
National Library Week is a time to highlight the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. To celebrate, the Weiss Community Library will feature:
> Daily throwback photos of the library’s history.
> Storytime on Facebook by Nina at Northwest Connection Family Resources at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.
> Legos Live on Facebook by Assistant Library Director Ann Larson at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.
> And a special Earth Day Storytime on Facebook by Ann Larson at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Also, in partnership with the University of Wisconsin Extension, the library will present Going Native, an online program on gardening with native plants via Zoom, by Master Gardener Sue Reinardy, on Thursday, April 23, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Register in advance for this program by going to https://uwextension.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcvcO-hrTouG9YSWNKCXExwjkDrGV5XA-q4/. You will receive handouts, the Zoom link and password. The library also will include the registration link and details about the program on its website and Facebook page, as that’s an incredibly long link to type.
By visiting www.weisscommunitylibrary.com/, everyone with a computer or Smartphone has access to the online services and resources for free. The public can discover e-books, movies, local and national online programs, and more—all from home. For those without access to computers, the library is keeping a “Little Free Library” stocked with good books at the front entrance to the library building on Highway 77. A “Little Free Pantry” with non-perishable foods also is placed there to help those in need. Additionally, the Read a Latte adult reading challenge sponsored by Backroads Coffee is on until June 1, 2020. Check the library’s website for more information.
In times of crisis, libraries respond to their community’s needs in innovative and inspiring ways. Throughout the pandemic, libraries continue to make a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources, virtual homework help, online crafting and DIY sessions, as well as information about keeping your family well and safe. The Weiss Community Library offers a wide array of free online services such as Gale courses for credit or pure enjoyment, Ancestry.com for family research, and Badgerlink, a tremendous source of licensed, trustworthy magazine and newspaper articles and multi-media content. The library’s free Wi-Fi is available 24/7 in the library parking lot. No password is necessary.
Those who don’t have a library card may register for a temporary card online. Go to www.weisscommunitylibrary.com/, scroll down the homepage to “Access Your Record,” and click on “Self Registration” at the bottom of the page. Just use the temporary library card number to access the online services.
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.weisscommunitylibrary.com/.
