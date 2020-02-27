To commemorate Aldo Leopold Week in Wisconsin the week of March 1-8 and the 71st anniversary of the publication of Leopold’s “A Sand County Almanac,” the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library will present screenings of the movies “Green Fire” and “From Billions to None: The Passenger Pigeon’s Flight to Extinction” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Free popcorn will be served and there will be no charge for the movies.
Aldo Leopold is considered to be perhaps the most important conservationist of the 20th century. He is the father of the national wilderness system, wildlife management and the science of ecological restoration. His “Sand County Almanac” still inspires readers to see the natural world as a community to which they belong.
“Green Fire” (1 hour and 37 minutes) is the first feature documentary about Leopold’s life and contemporary legacy. It includes commentary from conservation leaders, including scientists, ranchers, scholars and three of Aldo Leopold’s children: Nina, Carl, and Estella. Curt Meine, Leopold’s biographer, serves as the on-camera guide, making connections between Leopold’s ideas and their expression in the conservation movement today. Narrator Peter Coyote gives voice to Leopold’s brilliant writing.
Green Fire was produced through a partnership between the Aldo Leopold Foundation, the Center for Humans and Nature, and the U.S. Forest Service. The film examines Leopold’s idea of a land ethic and its relevance to a population facing 21st century ecological challenges.
The film uses photographs, correspondence and other documents from the voluminous Leopold Archives, along with historical and contemporary film footage of important Leopold landscapes.
“From Billions to None: The Passenger Pigeon’s Flight to Extinction” (57 minutes) reveals the compelling story of the unlikely extinction of the passenger pigeon. For millennia, the sleek long-distance flyer was the most abundant bird in North America and perhaps the world. Then, in a matter of decades, it was hunted to extinction. On September 1, 1914, Martha, the last passenger pigeon in captivity, died in the Cincinnati Zoo, marking the end of the species.
Accounts by early naturalists, such as John James Audubon, describe flocks darkening the sky. In 1871 the largest nesting ever recorded occurred in central Wisconsin. That well documented colony of many millions of birds covered 850 square miles with nests in almost every tree. In 1947 Aldo Leopold penned one of the most poignant essays ever written about extinction, “On a Monument to the Pigeon,” which later appeared in “A Sand County Almanac.”
The movies will be presented in the library’s meeting room at 10788 Hwy. 27-77 in Hayward. For more information, call the library at (715) 634-2161, visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com or find the library on Facebook.
