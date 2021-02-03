The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library has announced it will reopen the library building two days a week, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, beginning next Tuesday, Feb. 9, with operating hours from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
The library will continue its curbside service on Monday, Thursday and Friday. Staff will be on duty at the library to answer calls from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, capacity limits will be observed, with 20 people allowed inside at a time. People are also asked to avoid prolonged socializing and extended visits at this time, for safety.
The library has set up a “sanitation station” near the front entrance. Its COVID-19 policy requires that staff and everyone who enters must wear a mask and either wash their hands or use hand sanitizer on their way in. If people do not have either, the library will provide them. Those who prefer not to wear a mask will be asked to order library materials through the curbside pickup service the library provides Monday, Thursday and Friday each week.
Children ages 3 to 12 will be required to wear masks and always must be accompanied by an adult. The library will provide disposable masks for those who do not have their own. Toys, puzzles and games have been removed temporarily from the Children’s Room to limit the spread of the virus.
The library also announced that its popular Used Book Room sponsored by the Friends of the Library will reopen Tuesdays and Wednesdays when the library is open. Purchases will be made on the honor system and no change will be available. Admittance will be limited to two customers in the room at a time.
The library meeting room remains unavailable for general use until further notice. The two small study rooms will be available for one person or two if they are together. Patrons are asked to schedule use of the study rooms ahead to make sure one is available.
The library’s ongoing programs include the Winter Reading Challenge 10 to Try (ages 0 to 109), the Shelter-At-Home Showcase, and Counting Snowflakes in the windows. For information about these or the new easy-to-use printing application called Princh, call the library at (715) 634-2161 during the operating hours listed above.
To stay informed about library hours and events, visit weisscommunitylibrary.com or visit its Facebook page.
