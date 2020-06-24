Wednesday only, for the present
The community and visitors once again may utilize the services of the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library in person. The Library Board of Trustees and staff have announced a limited reopening on Wednesday, June 24.
The library will be open for prescheduled half-hour appointments each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting Monday, June 22, people are welcome to call 715-634-2161 to schedule Wednesday appointments. The staff will reserve the first two time slots, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for seniors and people at risk.
The library is using a formula recommended by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to determine the number of people who can be present in the building at one time while maintaining safe social distancing guidelines for COVID-19. The DPI’s formula is based on the International Fire Code Section 1004 on maximum occupancy plus the square footage of usable space in the building.
The staff will start by scheduling 10 people —equal to 10% occupancy — for half hour appointments. In two weeks, they will increase the number to 36 — equal to 25% occupancy. The library will hold that percentage until Sawyer County Public Health, the DPI and/or other governmental agencies recommend that it’s safe to change procedures.
As for the future, Library Director Molly Lank-Jones said, “We can’t predict when the library will return to its usual hours because of COVID-19 safety concerns. The staff and I cannot wait to get back to normal, though, as we’ve been lonely without our community, visitors, and volunteers.”
The library recommends that children aged 0-2 years are not brought into the library at this time, as, according to the reopening guide, they are not able to tolerate masks. A safer alternative would be for the parents/guardians to use curbside pickup to obtain library materials. Children from 3-12 years of age will be required to wear masks and must be accompanied at all times by an adult. The library will provide disposable masks for those who do not have their own. The staff has removed the toys, puzzles, and games from the Children’s Room to limit the spread of the virus.
The meeting room is unavailable until further notice, as 10% occupancy is equal to just one person, and 25% equals six people. The small study rooms will be available for one person or two if they are together.
The library will set up a sanitation station near the front doors. Its COVID-19 policy requires that the staff and everyone who enters must wear a mask and either wash their hands or use hand sanitizer on their way in. If people do not have either, the library will provide them. Those who prefer not to wear a mask will be asked to order library materials through the curbside pickup service the library provides Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday each week.
For more information, including how to sign up for Imagine Your Story, the partly virtual Summer Reading Challenges, call the library at (715) 634-2161 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com or find the library on Facebook.
