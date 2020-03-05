Library to present ‘Cycling to Heaven’ Tuesday
Riding the cycle paths of Europe can be a cyclist’s dream, and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward, Barbara and Mike Kelly will describe how the dream can be realized.
The Kellys will present a virtual cycling trip from Munich, Germany, through Austria and over the Alps to Verona, Italy, following the Via Claudia Augusta and other separated bike paths. Those attending will learn about the tools available to plan a trip of their own design, including routes and lodging.
For more information, call the library at (715) 634-2161, or visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com. The library is located at 10788 Hwy. 27-77 in Hayward.
Thursday Movie slated March 12 at Weiss
Library
”The hate You Give,” a movie based on the 2017 young adult novel of the same name by Angie Thomas, will be the featured film at Thursday Theatre at the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
“The Hate You Give” (rated PG-13, 2 hours, 13 minutes) is a 2018 American drama film directed by George Tillman Jr. with a screenplay by Audrey Wells. The film stars Amanda Stenberg, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, K. J. Apa, Common and Anthony Mackie.
Starr Carter, played by Amanda Stenberg, is constantly switching between two worlds — the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the wealthy, mostly white prep school that she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is soon shattered when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right.
As always. free popcorn will be served. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, the movies will be shown in the library meeting room. For more information, call the library at (715) 634-2161, visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com or find the library on Facebook.
Other upcoming movies include “RGB” on April 11 and “On the Basis of Sex” on May 14. There will be no movies shown during June, July and August.
Library to present wildlife ecology program
March 12
The ecology of Wisconsin forests, wetlands, grasslands and the common animals associated with each will be the focus of a presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, by Christian Cold, retired DNR wildlife technician and educator, at the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward.
Participants will learn about the needs of wildlife and the factors that regulate wildlife populations.
Based in Ladysmith, Cold travels extensively throughout Wisconsin offering programs on wildlife and related topics of natural history to schools and adult audiences. His presentations typically include the display and interpretation of live, native animals he maintains for this purpose.
Cold is a licensed falconer since 1970 and a former bird bander for 28 years. In his spare time he maintains a fleet of educational animals, takes nature hikes, hunts, fishes, wades and snorkels in area streams, reads natural history and collects fossils, insects and other natural history objects. He lives near the Flambeau River with his wife Susan.
He will describe the value of wildlife and promote active participation in wildlife-based recreation and harvest activities. This program is well suited for adults and kids alike, and there will be time for questions.
The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and will be held in the library meeting room. For more information, call the library at (715) 634-2161, visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com or find the library on Facebook.
