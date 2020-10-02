The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library has announced the library has extended its gradual re-opening to allow in-person visits by the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays without requiring patrons to schedule an appointment.
On Tuesdays the library will be open from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The library requests that the first hour after opening be restricted to seniors and people at risk.
Following safety recommendations from the state Department of Public Instruction, the library will restrict the number of patrons inside the library to 20 at a time. The library will continue its curbside service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday.
Masks are required for in-library visits. The library recommends that children ages 2 and under not be brought into the library at this time, as they are unable to tolerate masks. A safer alternative would be for the parents and guardians to use curbside pickup to obtain library materials.
Children ages 3 to 12 must wear masks and must be accompanied by an adult at all times. The library will provide disposable masks for those who do not have their own.
The library staff has decorated the children’s room for autumn to make it welcoming to the children, but toys, puzzles and games have been removed to limit the spread of the virus.
The library meeting room is unavailable until further notice. The small study rooms will be available for one person or two people, if they are together.
The library has established a sanitation station near the front doors. The library COVID-19 policy requires that staff and everyone who enters must wear a mask and must either wash their hands or use hand sanitizer on their way in. If people have neither, the library will provide them. Those who prefer not to wear a mask will be asked to order library materials through the curbside pickup service the library provides Monday, Thursday and Friday each week.
Donations accepted
In other library news, the Friends of the Library have announced book donations are being accepted for annual Used Book Room in the near future. Call the library to arrange a time to drop off donations.
For more library information, call (715) 634-2161 Monday, Thursday and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com or find the library on Facebook.
