The Wednesday evening community suppers hosted by First Lutheran Church in Hayward will start up again at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.
Meals were suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meals will be served out of the newly-completed commercial kitchen, which has been renovated through donations and a U.S. Department of Agriculture matching grant.
“We are happy to announce that the kitchen being updated at First Lutheran church is nearing completion,” said First Lutheran Kitchen Task Force member Betty Beckman. “With all that has been happening these last few months we were able to keep working on the kitchen with social distancing and guidelines for safety. We can now use the kitchen.
”Starting Wednesday, July 1, from 5-6 p.m. we will once again be serving meals every Wednesday night. We will start with carryout meals and will deliver them to your car,” Beckman said.
The meals are prepared and served by numerous volunteers from local churches and civic organizations. Free-will donations are accepted from diners.
For answers to any questions please call First Lutheran Church at 715-634-2141.
