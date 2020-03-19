Up from 72 on Tuesday, March 17
1,577 tests have been negative
No cases in Northwest Wisconsin, Sawyer
County
As of Wednesday, March 18, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services had identified 106 positive cases of COVID-19 across 14 counties.
Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of Wisconsin Department of Health Services, speaking at the Wednesday, Business Coalition COVID-19 webinar featuring Gov. Tony Evers and two secretaries, said there had been 1,577 negative tests but another 106 were positive.
She noted just 10 days prior there had only been one confirmed case. The day before, March 17, 72 cases had been identified as positive.
Dijk said COVID-19 was considered to be in “community spread” in three counties: Dane, Kenosha and Milwaukee. Dane had 23 positives test results; Milwaukee, 47; and Kenosha, 4.
“This means we know the disease is passing from person to person without an identified connection,” she said. “In the early days of this epidemic, we could connect people as to why they had COVID-19 infection because they had traveled to a part of the world or more recently a part of the country where the disease was spreading person to person or they had been a contact to person who was positive for COVID-19.
“In at least three counties, we can document that is no longer true. It is generally circulating in the population in Dane, Milwaukee and Kenosha counties, and the reality is probably it is probably true in other parts of the state. I would encourage all to consider your community as one as having COVID-19 circulating,” she said.
Fond du Lac County has 12 cases, the third highest county total in the state.
Other counties reporting cases include Brown, 1; L Crosse, 1; Outagamie, 1; Pierce, 1; Racine, 1; Sheboygan, 4; Washington, 2; Waukesha, 5; Winnebago, 3; and Wood, 1.
Willems Van Dijk encourage “social distancing” – staying at least 6 feet from others and from crowds – as the “best effort” to keep the pandemic from “overwhelming our healthcare system.”
On Tuesday, March 17, Evers directed DHS to issue an agency order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more, but making exceptions for transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and convenience stores, utility facilities, job centers and courts.
Restaurants and bars were allowed to stay open but only offer take-out or delivery.
Previously, Evers had ordered the closures of all school as of March 18 until at least April 6.
To slow down the spread of the pandemic, Evers added, “social distancing is critical.”
