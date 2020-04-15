The National Weather Service office in Duluth is offering six Skywarn classes online this spring to train spotters of severe weather throughout the region.
These classes replace the in-person classes that had to be cancelled due to travel restrictions. The classes are free, last approximately two hours, and include information about severe weather safety, thunderstorm identification, and how spotters can help NWS in severe weather.
The content is appropriate for all ages (great for kids).
The dates/times for the classes are as follows:
> Thursday, April 16, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
> Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 p.m.
> Wednesday, April 22, noon.
> Thursday, April 23, 6:30 p.m.
Registration for the online classes can be found at: https://www.weather.gov/dlh/skywarn
Direct link to registration form: https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/6826853809301083918 )
Additional classes may be added later and posted on the website above. Classes will be identical in content; those interested need only take one of the classes offered.
The National Weather Service’s SKYWARN® program provides free 2-hour training to volunteers in the community who help identify and report severe weather including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
Since the program began in the 1970s, the information provided by SKYWARN® spotters has helped the National Weather Service issue timely and accurate warnings to protect lives and property.
