Wayne Darrell Berget, 72, of Cloquet passed unexpectedly, but peacefully at his home on Nov. 5, 2021.
Wayne was born March 14, 1949, in New Richmond. He spent many of his younger years ice fishing and playing darts. He was an excellent cook and an even better baker. He spent most of his career as a baker at numerous bakeries. In his most recent years he spent his time golfing, ice fishing, watching NASCAR and Western movies, playing cribbage and spending time with friends, and he always enjoyed an ice-cold can of Coke. Although he was a simple man, he was always one to lend a listening ear and make people laugh. His biggest joys in life were his daughter, Monica, and granddaughter, Maggie, whom he admiringly called his “Sweethearts.”
Wayne is survived by his daughters, Monica Berget (Rob) and Tami Travis Seefluth and family; his son, Steve Travis and family; his granddaughter, Maggie; his mother, Shirley Berget; his sister, Cindy (Rick) Stoner; his brothers, Gary (Lynne) Berget and Mark Berget; special friend, Tom Hobbs; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Berget.
A Celebration of Life was held at The Lounge on Big Lake Shores on Saturday, Nov. 13, and on Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Somerset Legion.
