The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in Rice Lake on the proposed fall 2020 waterfowl hunting season structure. The hearing will be at the AmeriVuInn, 1710 South Main Street.
"The 2020 waterfowl seasons will be based on the 2019 continental waterfowl population estimates, which were at near-record estimates since U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) surveys began 64 years ago. With above-average precipitation last fall and this winter in Wisconsin, we expect populations to remain high in 2020. If we have favorable conditions this fall, hunters can expect good waterfowl hunting opportunities," said Taylor Finger, DNR migratory game bird ecologist.
After public comments have been collected, the final season structure will be set by the Natural Resources Board at its April 9-10 meeting in Madison.
The department will accept public comments on the proposed waterfowl season structure at each public hearing. Those who would like to provide input directly or are unable to attend a hearing, comments can submit them through midnight Friday, March 13.
Written comments can be sent to Taylor Finger or Jeff Williams, Wisconsin DNR, PO Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707, via email to Taylor Finger or Jeff Williams or by calling 608-266-8841 or 608-261-6458.
