According to a press release from the facility, based on a directive from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Water’s Edge has increased visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Effective immediately, no one is permitted to visit residents or tenants in Water’s Edge unless deemed absolutely necessary by the individual’s healthcare team. This standard will apply even if visitors are healthy and regardless of their age.

This is a rapidly evolving situation and Hayward Area Memorial Hospital & Water’s Edge will take additional steps to help control the spread of COVID-19 as necessary.

"We recognize interacting with friends and family can be helpful in the healing process," the press release from the facility said, "and strongly encourage everyone to use other forms of support such as phone calls and video chats."

Visit haywardareamemorialhospital.com for more information.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments