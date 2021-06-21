Washburn County Road E will be closed for one week in order to completed rail crossing repairs, Washburn Highway Commissioner Brian Danielsen announced this week.
Highway E from Larson Road to Highway 63, located approximately seven miles southwest of Hayward, will be closed Monday, June 28, to through traffic while CN Railroad completes rail crossing repairs. The project is expected to be completed Friday, July 2.
