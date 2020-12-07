Washburn County Highway Commissioner Brian Danielsen announced that County Road E in Bass Lake township south of Beaver Lake Road will be totally closed to traffic from Wednesday Dec. 9 through Friday Dec. 11 to allow the Canadian National Railroad to make repairs to their railroad crossing on CTH E.

CTH E runs south of U.S. Hwy. 63 approximately five miles south of Hayward, south of the Stinnett canoe landing.

