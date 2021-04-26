Walter Meisner

March 17, 1936 — November 17, 2020
Walter "Wallie" Theodore Meisner Jr., 84, died Nov. 17, 2020, at his home in Rio Verde, Arizona, surrounded by his loving family.
Wallie was born March 17, 1936, in Chicago to parents Walter and Luella Meisner and graduated from Taft High School. He has been a fervent Chicago Bears fan all his life. Wallie attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was a proud member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He graduated in 1958, becoming a lifelong Badger fan. He was commissioned with the Navy upon graduation and served for two years of active duty in Oak Harbor, Washington. After an additional 26 years of active reserves, he retired from the military as a Navy Captain.
Wallie married Gayle Schroeder in 1958. Wallie and Gayle raised five children in Roseville, Minnesota. They also lived in Washington, Nebraska and Venezuela throughout Wallie's 30 years of employment with 3M and retired to Hayward in 1995. Wallie was especially interested in antique cars. He loved touring with car clubs in his restored 1931 Buick and his 1980 Mercedes-Benz 380 SL. When Gayle and Wallie moved to the lake he personally scribed and fitted all the logs to the outside and inside of their home. Wallie got the log cabin he always wanted.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle Schroder Meisner of Hayward and Rio Verde; sons, Wallie (Fiona) of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Robert (Michele) of Menomonie; daughters, Amy Vidos (Vera) of Sun City, Arizona, and Anne of Bloomington, Minnesota; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister, Marijean Flom of Appleton; and many other devoted family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; son, Charlie; sister, Marion Harker; and brother-in-law, James "Jim" Schroeder.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at First Lutheran Church in Hayward with Pastor Joel Bacon officiating. A time of gathering with family will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Wallie's urn will be interred at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a private graveside service with military honors.
Wallie's family requests that any memorial donations be sent to Hospice of the Valley, Rio Verde, Community Church of the Verdes, Rio Verde, or First Lutheran Church, Hayward.
