Andy Wacker of Boulder, Colorado, and Dani Moreno of Santa Barbara, California, won national half-marathon trail run championships at the American Birkebeiner Trail Run Festival Saturday, Sept. 26. The 13.1-mile run began and finished at the Birkie Trailhead in the Town of Cable, near the former Telemark Lodge.
Wacker, a former All-American distance runner for the cross-country powerhouse University of Colorado Buffaloes, finished in 1:13:55, nearly five minutes ahead of second-place Adam Condit of Eau Claire (1:18:26). Patrick Brady of Madison took third in 1:21:33.
Dani Moreno won the women’s half-marathon in 1:21:28, finishing third overall in the field of 300 men and women. Moreno formerly competed for the women’s cross-country and track and field programs at the University of Santa Barbara. She produced times that allowed her to compete on both the conference and national level.
Janelle Lincks of Boulder, Colorado, took second in the women’s race (sixth overall) in 1:23:15. Bria Wetsch of Broomfield, Colorado, was third in 1:25:36 (eighth overall).
Saturday’s events also included a 10-mile Nordic Trek and 5-kilometer trail run. Runners and trekkers enjoyed cool, cloudy and humid weather, with some light rain during the day.
The Birkie Trail Run Festival continues Sunday, Sept. 27, with the marathon, marathon relay, ultra-marathon and ultra-marathon relay.
