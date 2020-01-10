The League of Women Voters will be holding online voter registration assistance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library and at Marketplace Foods, both in Hayward.

The League can assist with voter registration, change of address and other related voter issues. For more information, contact Margie Braun at (715) 412-4602.

