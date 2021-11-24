Vivian Cloud, 83, of Lac Courte Oreilles, died peacefully at home on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
She was born Aug. 3, 1938, in Hayward to William and Josephine (Cloud) Belille. Vivian spent most of her life living in Hayward. She also lived in Denver, Chicago, Entiat, Washington, and Minneapolis, but she always found her way back to Hayward. Vivian loved spending time with her family. One of her favorite pastimes was driving around and stopping to visit with relatives and friends. Her children fondly remember her saying, “Let’s go for a ride.” Her “rides” were always an adventure and so many happy memories were made. Vivian also enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and going to the Casino.
She is survived by her children, Phillip (Barb) Martin, Fred (Sue) Belille, Sarah Johansen, Andrew (Rose) Belille, Angeline (Kurt) Cloud and Vivian Belille; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rose Paul, Lois Belille and Betty Belille; and many nephews and nieces.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, William and Josephine; children, Jimmy Martin and Phyllis (Martin) Lemieux; brothers, Bobby Belille, Frankie Belille and Michael Belille; and sister, Donna Belille.
The funeral service was held at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 22, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center in Lac Courte Oreilles with Kellar Paap officiating. Burial was in Historyland Cemetery. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center.
Honorary casket bearers were Deshawn Belille, Brennen Boswell, Brayden Boswell, Chloe Baladez and Joseph “Tony” Parisian.
Casket bearers were Brady Archambault, Chase Belille, Nate Coen, Tony Coen, Dustin Quaderer and Stacy Yellowcloud.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.