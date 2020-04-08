Whoever thought the message to second-homeowners and seasonal visitors coming for the weekend would be, “Please, don’t shop in local stores?”
This is just another fact of life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local health officials are worried about community-to-community spread of the Novel Coronavirus with the anticipated arrival of second-home residents over the upcoming three-day Easter weekend.
Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons asks people coming to their second homes this weekend to bring all the essentials with them, stay at their home and not visit local stores.
“Our message is, if you are going to come up here to come up here (bring) everything you need to your seasonal-home and stay there, and go back. But don’t stop for anything,” she said. “I can’t stop people from coming to their second homes. They have a right to be at their legal properties, but we do not want people coming into our stores.”
An option to in-store visits, especially for local grocery stores, is using online or telephone shopping with curbside pickup.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, April 6, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,440 positive COVID-19 cases in the state with 77 deaths and 26,574 negatives.
Sawyer County is one of the few counties that has no positives reported after 73 tests came up negative.
However, there is a concern that residents from other parts of the state and region where the virus is being spread from person to person (community spread) will bring the virus with them when they visit their second homes, to a rural county with limited medical capacity.
Several northern Wisconsin county public health officers have issued travel advisories asking second-home residents not to travel to their second homes, but if they do to bring supplies and self quarantine for 14 days before venturing out.
With over 50 percent of the homes in Sawyer County seasonal- or second-homes, Lyons was especially motivated to issue one of the earliest travel advisories.
And because of “Stay at Home” or “Safer at Home” orders issued in Wisconsin and neighboring states that restrict non-essential travel, several have asked Lyons why local law enforcement doesn’t exert authority over the movement of seasonal residents.
Lyons said officers can only enforce state law, and in Wisconsin residents are allowed to visit a second home.
“We cannot enforce other states’ laws,” she said. “We can only enforce our own state law, and our state law says you can go to your second place of residence. It does not forbid you from going to a place that you own. So even though we are supposed to stay at home, stay at home can be your second residence.”
Lyons noted Minnesota has a “Stay at Home” order, but it would be up to Minnesota officers to enforce their state’s law to prevent their residents traveling into Wisconsin.
“I think people are really scared, but we are not going to be able to stop people coming to their second homes,” she said.
Lyons is trying to get the word out to weekend visitors over her official Facebook page and website, but she was asked if it shouldn’t be the state or even the federal government broadcasting that message. How would a second-home resident from the Twin Cities or Madison or Chicago even know about the weekend caution before they arrive?
“All the health officers in the northern counties are struggling with this,” she said, and added, “I think the state government is too preoccupied with the elections to say anything about this now.”
Lyons anticipates the concern over second-home residents visiting could extend to the May 2 fishing opener.
Be kind
Lyons understands why local residents are concerned, but she also doesn’t want locals to be aggressive or unkind toward those with an out-of-state license plate.
“They are some with out-of-state licenses who are full-time residents,” she said, “and there are those who have self-quarantined for 14 days. We need to be kind to one another. We can’t discriminate on the color of someone’s license plate.”
Mitigating much of her fear of the virus spreading in the county, she said, was Gov. Tony Evers’s executive closing restaurants and bars in March (allowing just take out and delivery).
“Those bars and restaurants are where we congregate up here, and that order probably is the reason we haven’t seen a positive yet,” she said.
