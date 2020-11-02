Citing staff and patient safety, officials at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital on Oct. 30 began visitor restrictions due to the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in the community and the increased number of COVID-19 patients being treated in the hospital.
Visitation will no longer be allowed in the facility. This includes accompanying patients to appointments and visiting those who have overnight stays. Exceptions to the policy include:
• Patients under age 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian.
• Patients who have altered mental state or developmental delays may be accompanied by a family member or caregiver.
• Obstetric patients will be allowed one support person.
• Patients at end of life will be allowed two visitors.
“We know that implementing visitor restrictions is difficult for patients and families,” said Luke Beirl, chief executive officer. “Family and visitors play an integral role in patient care and wellbeing. As we continue to navigate through the pandemic we are prepared to adjust restrictions when safe to do so.”
No visitors will be allowed in the rooms of COVID positive patients or persons suspected of having COVID, unless the patient is near end of life. Anyone allowed in the facility will be screened upon entry and must wear a mask.
Beirl said the hospital has implemented all necessary precautions to treat COVID-19 patients, including creating a dedicated COVID-10 unit. The unit allows HAMH to provide care for the specific needs of COVID-19 patients, while separating them from patients with other illnesses and conditions.
“We are prepared to care for you and your loved ones safely,” Beirl said. “Please do not delay emergency or preventative care.”
He urged area residents to continue to follow the recommended safety practices of wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing, limiting gatherings and washing hands often.
