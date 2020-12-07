A virtual Hayward Christmas concert featuring several local musicians will be broadcast live at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, on the Facebook page of Grace Lutheran Church in Hayward. Later it will be posted on YouTube.
“With the COVID-cancelation of Hayward Community Choir’s Christmas Cantata,” said event organizer Joey Falch, “we thought there was a huge need for people to experience the Christmas spirit together.”
Featuring Minong musician Elaine Smith and Falch on a number of piano duets, the event will also offer guest artists. Holly Bacha, teacher at Hayward’s LCO schools, will present two solos, “I Know That My Redeemer Liveth” from Handel’s “Messiah,” and the contemporary “May You Find a Light.”
Bacha, who also serves as director of Hayward’s Christmas Cantata, will be accompanied by Hayward’s Linda Gerich.
Other soloists include Gerich on piano, and Smith and Falch will each take a turn at a solo.
The genre will include everything from Vivaldi’s “Gloria” to American spiritual and jazz.
Sponsored by Thrivent Financial, the event will benefit Northwoods New Life Resource Center, with opportunities to donate online during the concert. For more information, contact Falch at (715) 462-4055.
