August 28, 1939 — November 8, 2020
Virginia “Jeanie” Boersma, 81, a longtime resident of Spider Lake Township, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Shell Lake Health Care Center in Shell Lake.
Virginia was born Aug. 28, 1939, in Red Bluff, California, to parents Charles and Ruth Clemonds. On Oct. 29, 1960, she was united in marriage to William Boersma in Harvey, Illinois. She worked various jobs while moving around the country due to William's work in the industrial construction industry. The couple purchased property in Spider Lake Township in 1969, built a home on it in 1970, and in 1971 they moved into their new home, where they have resided since. Virginia was a charter member of P.E.O. Chapter DM of Hayward, and was an active member of the Teal, Lost Land and Ghost Lakes Improvement Association, serving as secretary for 10 years. She enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching, fishing, snowmobiling and cooking/baking, and will be remembered for her cookouts on McNott Island on Teal Lake.
Virginia is survived by her husband, William "Bill;" daughter, Sue (Jim) McNamee of Hayward; two granddaughters, Cassidy and Riley Gould of Hayward; and her beloved Shih Tzu, Maggie.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Clemonds.
A private family service will be held at the family's home, with a public Celebration of Life service to be held in June 2021 due to the current COVID health restrictions and safety concerns.
Donations in her memory can be made to P.E.O. Chapter DM, 14134W Snowflake Ln, Hayward, WI 54843 or the Northwoods Humane Society at P.O. Box 82, Hayward, WI 54843 or online at www.northwoodshumanesociety.org/in-honor-of.html.
Online memories and/or condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
