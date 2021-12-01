October 31, 1929 — November 19, 2021
Violet Wells, 92, of Crystal, Minnesota, and formerly of Hayward, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at her daughter’s home.
Violet Evelyn was born Oct. 31, 1929, in Ladysmith, the daughter of Richard and Essie (Sigsworth) Gavin Sr. She was raised on her parents’ farms in Couderay and graduated from the Winter school district. Shortly after her high school graduation, Violet was joined in marriage to Delbert Walters in Radisson on June 6, 1947. Violet and Delbert lived in Radisson and Violet was very busy with their seven children and was an active member of the Couderay/Radisson Presbyterian Church. Delbert passed away in a work accident in 1968.
Violet married George Onstine in December 1970 and together they had a daughter, Judy. Violet married Darrell “Bud” Wells on Nov. 27, 1980, and moved to Stone Lake. They moved to Hayward in 1986. While living in Hayward she was a member of the Congregation Church in Hayward. Violet enjoyed cooking and worked as a cook for several local businesses, including Helsings Cafe, Beechmoor Restaurant and the Co-op Bakery. In her retirement, Violet lived in Arizona, Oklahoma and Crystal, Minnesota. Violet was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and loved her family. She always had a special place in her heart for animals and butterflies.
Violet is survived by seven children, Edward (Sandy) Walters of Radisson, Kathy Walters of West Allis, Ernie Walters of Exeland, James Walters of Nevada, Carol Clancy of Milwaukee, Frank (Wendy) Walters of Crystal and Judy Onstine of Crystal; 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Marzella Woodcock and Julliette Reinaas, both of Ladysmith; brother, Burton (Muriel) Gavin of Hastings, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Delbert Walters and Darrell Wells; daughter, Rosemary Houston; sister, Essie May Krum; two brothers, Melvin and Richard Gavin; infant son, Donald Glen Walters; and grandson, Robert Heisel.
A funeral service will be held for Violet at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the Spider Lake Church, Main Street Campus in Hayward. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on the day of the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Radisson Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with Violet’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
