Six weeks away from her 107th birthday, Violet was amazed by her long, mentally alert and fulfilling life. She passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Her husband of 63 years, Pastor J. Woodrow Jacobson, preceded her in death, as did her parents, Frank and Holly Carlson and her sister, Iris.
She leaves her children, J. Robert of Bashaw, Alberta, Canada, J. Kirk of Hayward, Julie (Philip) of Lac La Biche, Alberta, Canada, and Linda (Kenneth) of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren, J. Bradley (Cindy), Theresa, Andrea and Virginia (Edwin); 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Gigi, as she was affectionately known to her grandchildren, proved that a close and colorful relationship could be nurtured with each of them, in spite of her long distance from them, in Alberta.
Born in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, she lived with her family in several small towns in southern Minnesota. At age 3 she survived a serious bout of Spanish flu. Her graduation from St. Olaf College was a life-changing accomplishment. It was there that she formed many lifelong friends, discovered her passion for teaching and nature, and met Woody Jacobson, whom she married.
Wherever they served parishes in Wisconsin and Minnesota, Violet was able to expand her love and knowledge of nature, especially birds and flowers, and instill an appreciation of it into the junior and senior high students she taught. Actively involved in environmental groups like the Audubon Society, she helped establish Earth Day.
In retirement, she and Woody moved to their cabin on Stone Lake, where she could continue her joy of nature. She was an active member of the Stone Lake Shore Owners Association and avidly protected the water quality and birds of Stone Lake. First Lutheran Church in Hayward benefited from her commitment and the energy she brought to her involvement there.
For the past nine years she has lived at Water’s Edge in Hayward. She became very fond of the caring staff and felt fortunate to be there. Her family wishes to extend deep thanks for all of the staff, especially Kathy Heinkel, Candi McConnell, Heather Sheehan and Dr. Harry Malcolm for the personal interest they took in her well-being.
Services for Violet will take place in both Edmonton, Canada (Dec. 29 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church), and at First Lutheran Church in Hayward, on Sunday, Jan. 16, following the 10 a.m. service, with Pastor Joel Bacon presiding. Donations may be made through First Lutheran Church to ChildVoice, a Christian outreach in Africa whose work Violet felt was critical and effective.
Praise and thanks to God for the life of Violet Jacobson, whose life made a positive difference.
