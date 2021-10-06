Vincent L. Kadlec, 70, of Hayward passed away at this home on Jan. 15, 2021.
Vince was born on Dec. 1, 1950, to Benjamin and Cleo Kadlec. He was raised with his four siblings on the family farm in Stone Lake. He attended and graduated from Hayward High School. After high school he continued to farm with his father and brother until the mid-1970s, at which point he decided to leave farming and pursue a different lifestyle. He was employed at Concor Tool & Machine as a specialized milling machine operator from 1989 until he retired in 2012.
In 1982 Vincent married Valeria Carlson, with whom he spent time traveling the U.S. They divorced in 2012. Valeria preceded him in death.
Vince enjoyed dancing, music, camping and touring state parks in his never-ending pursuit of Big Foot. He kept his co-workers entertained with his stories of this pursuit. He also took pride in polishing his Ford truck.
Vince is survived by his brother, Bernard Kadlec of Stone Lake; his baby sister, Susan Blacharski of Temecula, California; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in dead by his parents, Benjamin and Cleo Kadlec, and two sisters, Janice Brandemuehl and Carolyn Allar.
A private family burial was held earlier this year. Vince was laid to rest next to his beloved mother and father at Evergreen Cemetery in Stone Lake.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association @www.alz.org.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
