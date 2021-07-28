Vicki Jean Nichols, 66 of Conrath, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield following complications from a heart surgery that occurred in April 2021.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1954, in Osceola to Vivian and Charles (Brown) Feske. Vicki grew up in West Central Wisconsin and later settled in Conrath in 2002. She graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1972. She later attended Red Wing Vocational Technical School and graduated from the nursing program there. She married Ralph Falkner on July 22, 1972, and they later divorced. She then married Donald A. Nichols on Oct. 20, 2018. He preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 2018.
She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, fishing, camping, spending time with kids and grandkids and loved taking care of her fur babies.
Vicki is survived by her two sons, Robert (Heather) Falkner of Hayward and Christopher (Terri) Falkner of River Falls; three daughters, Valerie Falkner (Daniel Thorn) of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Crystal (Randy) Borek of New Richmond and Chelsea (Randall) Kemp of Phoenix, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Domenic, Tamika, Hannah, Zachary, Rydell, Amica, Violet and Maverick; and one sister, Debbi (Ed) Pittman of Beldenville, Wisconsin.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald, and a brother, Robert Lee Feske.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tony, Wisconsin, with Pastor Jeffrey Ahonen officiating. Burial will follow in the Conrath Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 a.m. until the service time on Friday at the church in Tony.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
