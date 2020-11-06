Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the traditional community Veterans Day ceremonies will not be held this year in Sawyer County.
The only scheduled Veterans Day event will be a Hayward High School Choir Concert honoring veterans at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Choir Director Ben Disera said the concert will be held in the gymnasium so that
audience members can space out enough. Audience members are limited to four family/friends per student (maximum capacity 216 persons).
Masks will be required of audience members.
“The concert will be abbreviated compared to past years, but will still be just as special to us and our veterans in the community,” Disera said. “The only difference this year from years past will be that they don’t have the ability to present the slide show with our veterans’ pictures and names and that he’s currently working on a substitute for that.”
Bill Groat, commander of American Legion Post 218, said Hayward veterans performed an impromptu Veterans Day ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery Friday, Oct. 30. The ceremony was videotaped by Hayward school staff and is posted on the Hayward School District website.
Neither the LCO AmVets nor the Springbrook VFW are having ceremonies on Veterans Day.
Gary Elliott, Sawyer County veterans service officer, said he is unaware of any Veterans Day events other than the Hayward High School concert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.