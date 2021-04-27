Veronica Florence St. Phillips, 75, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her residence in Stone Lake.
She was born May 9, 1945, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Cyril and Florence (Berlin) Benish. She was united in marriage to Anthony George St. Phillips Sr. At the time of her death she was survived by her husband, Anthony, until his death April 20, 2021.
Veronica is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Johnson of Hayward; her stepson, Anthony George St. Phillips Jr. of Moulton, Alabama; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Mona Erickson of Appleton, Terry Benish of Deerbrook, Wisconsin, and Tony Benish of Longview, Washington; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Veronica was preceded in death by two daughters, Patricia and Peggy Johnson.
All services and interment will be held privately.
To leave online condolences for the family, visit www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
