October 29, 2020
Veronica Augst, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.
She was born in Sheffield, Iowa, and later moved to Tripoli, Iowa, where she grew up. She attended Wartburg College, where she earned her teaching certificate and met her future husband. She married Norbert Augst in 1943, and together they served various Lutheran congregations in Iowa and Minnesota, where Norbert was pastor. In 1956, they moved with their four children to Salem Lutheran Church in West St. Paul, where Norbert served for 12 years and the family grew up. During the years of Norbert’s ministries, Veronica helped especially with directing and singing in the choir, playing piano, helping with Ladies Aid, Circle and other church events, while managing their home and raising their four children. Veronica and Norbert enjoyed fishing with friends, family vacations, extended family gatherings at holidays, and spending time at a little cabin they called their own in Hayward, upon retirement.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Ann; her husband, Norbert Augst, in 2002; and son-in-law, Brad Johnson, in 2010.
Veronica is survived by four children, Carla (Hap) LeVander of St. Paul, Steve Augst of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Kathryn (Rick) Hexum of Hayward and Joanne (Brad) Augst-Johnson of Plymouth, Minnesota; and 10 beautiful grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, a private family memorial celebration is being planned at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
