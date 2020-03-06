February 29, 2020

Vernon Stevens Inhoff, 94, of Hayward passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Hayward Health Service.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Hayward Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Vernon Inhoff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments