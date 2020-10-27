Nah Wah Ji Gi Zhig Goo Kwe: ‘End of Sky Woman’
July 5, 1949 — October 23, 2020
Verna R. LaRonge, 71, of Hayward passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Verna Rae Schmock was born July 5, 1949, in Hayward, the daughter of Raymond and Elizabeth (Butler-Gougé) Schmock. She attended Boylan School until the fourth grade, when the family moved to Minneapolis, where she graduated from Minneapolis South High School (home of the Tigers). Verna met Michael J. LaRonge and they were together for many years prior to Oct. 28, 1994, when they were united in marriage. Verna and Mike resided in Hayward. Verna worked at Cordon Bleu, Inc. for 10 years as an office manager. She then worked as a bookkeeper in Minneapolis for several years. Verna also worked at the Lac Courte Oreilles Housing Authority as the executive director, Heart of the North Home Furnishings as a bookkeeper and Bonnie’s Florist as a bookkeeper/office manager for many years. She was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan and loved spending time with her husband Mike, her friends and her family. Verna enjoyed arts and crafts and was a proud supporter of her nieces’ and nephews’ extra-curricular activities.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; brother, Art (Judy) Schmock of Hayward; sisters, Wanda Toews of Rice Lake, Millie Merk and Norma Ross of Hayward; brother-in-law, Thorne (Francis) LaRonge, and sister-in-law, Judy LaRonge of Hayward; and many nieces and nephews.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Elizabeth Schmock; brothers, Roger and Eldon Schmock; sisters, Yvonne Gregory and Sylvia LaRonge; brothers-in-law, Rich Merk and George Ross; and nephews, Gordon Gregory and Art Schmock Jr, and nieces, Kalena Altizer, Kathy Tamra and Nikki Schmock.
Honoring Verna’s wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation service and a private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Honorary bearers will be Keith LaRonge, Shane Schmock, Robert Schmock, David Ross,
Dennis Schmock, Donald Schmock, Daniel LaRonge and Michael Gregory.
In Memory of Verna, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Kym Kirk, 14451W Courte Oreilles Lake Drive, Hayward, WI 54843 or www.relayforlife.org/sawyercountywi.
A special thank you to the Marshfield Clinic Health System and Hospital for Verna’s medical care and during her stay and especially to Regional Hospice for their end-of- life care.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
