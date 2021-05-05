Valerie Leilani (Taguma) Kaneshiro, 63, of Kauai, Hawaii, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home in Koloa.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 12, at Pineview Funeral Service. Burial will be in Whitefish Cemetery.

