The Drummond School District moved to virtual classes only for at least two weeks Wednesday as the Bayfield County Health Department began to investigate the early stages of a COVID-19 outbreak.
The School District and Health Department are collaborating to prevent further spread of the virus throughout the school and community, Bayfield County Health Officer Sara Wartman said.
The public health officer acknowledged that a few parents were angered by the closure, but she said that children could spread the disease quickly into a population filled with medically vulnerable people. If the coronavirus got loose in the community, it would be difficult to get it under control.
Wartman also worried that some people were writing off the possibility of children contracting the illness because they believe the kids will recover just fine.
“That’s not necessarily true,” she said.
Patients who have had COVID-19 are experiencing permanent damage to internal organs, including the lungs and heart, and the long-term consequences of the illness remain unknown. Wartman likened it to polio, which left some children who caught it in iron lungs for the rest of their lives.
The safest thing to do was to close the schools, Wartman said.
“I don’t want to make poor decisions with other people’s children,” she said.
The goal of the Drummond School District and Health Department is to return the students to in-person education on Oct. 8 or as soon as safely possible. Meanwhile, they urge parents to monitor their children’s health and contact a health care professional for testing if symptoms occur before waiting for a free testing site to open.
Symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, extreme fatigue, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and/or diarrhea.
There will be a free COVID-19 testing event in Iron River at the Community Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
For more information about COVID-19, call the Bayfield County Health Department at 715-373-6109.
