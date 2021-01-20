Correction: The print copy says "over 65" but it should have read "65 and older." The Sawyer County Record regrets this mistake.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced this week that adults 65 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, Jan. 25.
Currently, front line health care workers, residents in long-term care facilities (nursing homes and assisted living facilities) and police and fire personnel are eligible. Approximately 700,000 Wisconsinites are 65 and older; Wisconsin currently receives around 70,000 first-dose vaccines per week from the federal government, so it will take time to vaccinate this population in Wisconsin.
“Older adults have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and prioritizing this population will help save lives,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Wisconsin systems and operations are ready to vaccinate more people. The amount of vaccine we get from the federal government will determine how quickly we can get these groups vaccinated. Our partners in health care, pharmacies and local public health are ready and up to the task.”
Adults 65 and older have been recommended by the federal government and discussed by the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC). COVID-19 has more severe consequences in older adults and prioritizing this population will help protect more Wisconsinites from serious illness and death. The full recommendations from SDMAC on the rest of 1B eligibility will be voted on later this week.
Wisconsin Hospital Association President and CEO Eric Borgerding said, “This is an important next phase of vaccine ramp-up and we appreciate this decision by DHS and the steps it has taken to register more than 1,200 vaccinators, including hospitals, local public health departments, pharmacies, community clinics and others who will all be needed in these next rounds of the fight.”
Wisconsinites who are 65 and older will be able to access the vaccine through their health care provider, pharmacy or local or tribal public health agency. Vaccinating entities with any vaccine on hand can begin to vaccinate this population prior to Jan. 25 if they have completed vaccinating the previously eligible populations. Those being vaccinated directly through their health care provider will typically be contacted to schedule an appointment by their health care provider.
In addition to health care providers and pharmacies, local health departments across the state may have options for community clinics. Last week, Gov. Evers announced the state of Wisconsin will have nine mobile vaccine units that will work closely with local health departments to help address gaps in access.
Residents and staff at long-term care facilities will be vaccinated at their facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, a federal public-private partnership. CVS and Walgreens pharmacies have been contracted to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination services to residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities that participate in this program. Skilled nursing facilities began vaccinating on Dec. 28, 2020. Assisted living facilities are set to begin Jan. 25.
In order to launch the program for nursing homes, DHS provided 56,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine to pharmacy partners and is providing 140,000 doses for assisted living.
As the state continues to expand vaccination efforts, COVID-19 has not gone away. Wisconsinites are still encouraged to mask up, stay physically distant and wash hands frequently to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep communities safe.
For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage and follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter or dhs.wi on Instagram.
Sawyer County update
Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons this week reported more than 900 county residents have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She also said clinics are being established this week to vaccinate law enforcement personnel, firefighters and other first responders, the first group of Phase 1A essential workers to be offered the vaccine starting Monday, Jan. 18.
Lyons also is looking for volunteers to help out in future clinics for dispersing the vaccine. Those interested should contact her by emailing jlyons@sawyerhs.hayward.wi.us.
Numbers
As of Tuesday, Jan. 19, there have been 1,341 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sawyer County, an increase of 43 from the 1,298 recorded on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Of the 1,341 cases, 1,262 have recovered, 61 are active and 18 have died. Lyons said one died while still having an active case but the cause of death was not COVID-19.
Twenty-two persons are being monitored and 63 persons have been hospitalized.
A total of 7,502 have tested negative, several more than once.
