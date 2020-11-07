Crash on Hwy. 27 bridge in Hayward

EMTs and officers examine a car involved in a crash on the Hwy. 27 Namekagon River bridge in Hayward Saturday morning, Nov. 7.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies, Hayward and LCO police, Sawyer County emergency medical personnel and the Town of Hayward Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy. 27 bridge over the Namekagon River in Hayward around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.  

Details of the crash were not available. Officers also were on scene at the nearby Fishing Hall of Fame.

