Two killed in one-car crash on K

Two area residents died as the result of a one-vehicle crash on County Road K approximately 1.5 miles south of Highway B Friday morning, April 17.
Emergency services were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to the crash near Tall Pines Road, where a white car had gone off the road into trees.
Responding to the scene were LCO Tribal police, Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies, three Sawyer County ambulances, LCO and Bass Lake fire departments and first responders, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Hayward Fire Department extrication unit.
Two of the occupants of the car, Lorenzo Delcampo, 34, of LCO and Darlene (Isham) Simmons of Hayward, died as a result of their injuries. A third occupant was injured.
One patient was transported by ambulance to the Sevenwinds Casino parking lot and transferred to a Life Link III medical helicopter for airlifting to a regional hospital.
Highway K was closed to through traffic for more than five hours during the investigation.
The Record contacted the LCO Police Department, but as of 1 p.m. Tuesday April 21 they had not released any information.
