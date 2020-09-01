Two persons sustained minor injuries and one driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated in a two-vehicle crash at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, on State Hwy. 77 near O’Brien Hill Road, four miles east of Hayward.
Sawyer County Chief Deputy Sheriff Joe Sajdera stated that Sawyer County deputies assisted by the Hayward City Police Department, Sawyer County EMS, Town of Hayward and City of Hayward Fire Departments responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, deputies observed a black 2020 Jeep Cherokee rolled onto its side in the westbound ditch of State Highway 77 as well as a red 2018 Ford EcoSport that had significant front-end damage in the middle of O’Brien Hill Road, slightly north of State Highway 77.
Several eye witnesses to the crash indicated the Jeep Cherokee operated by Scott D. Kinderman, 54, of Eau Claire was traveling westbound on State Highway 77. The Ford EcoSport, operated by Abraham E. Sutherland, 32, of Hinckley, Minnesota, was traveling north on O’Brien Hill Road and attempted to stop at the intersection but then accelerated onto State Highway 77, colliding with the Jeep. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.
Kinderman was taken to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and treated for suspected minor injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
Sutherland was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and later arrested for Operating while Intoxicated Causing Injury, Sajdera said.
