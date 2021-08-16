Two-vehicle crash on Highway B

At least two persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway B at the entrance to Lumberjack Village in Hayward at approximately 1:25 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. Two ambulances responded to the scene, along with Town and City of Hayward police, Sawyer County sheriff's deputies and the Hayward Fire Department. It appeared that a westbound gray pickup collided with a black Dodge van as the van was exiting the driveway. The van was pushed up on its side and both vehicles were extensively damaged.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

