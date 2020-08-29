Two-vehicle crash at O'Brien Hill Road

A Sawyer County sheriff's deputy looks at a vehicle rolled over in the ditch following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 77 at O'Brien Hill Road Friday afternoon, Aug. 28.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Two persons were injured and one person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash and rollover on Hwy. 77 at O'Brien Hill Road four miles east of Hayward at 3:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.

Responding to the scene were Sawyer county sheriff's deputies and ambulance and the Town of Hayward Fire Department.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments