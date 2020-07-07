The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received 17 fireworks-related complaints during the period of July 1-6, 2020.

Of those complaints, two resulted in injury. The first reported injury occurred Thursday, July 2, on or near Nelson Lake. The second incident occurred Friday, July 3, on Zibbins Trail in New Post. Both injuries required medical transport, said Chief Deputy Joe Sajdera.

He does not have any information regarding the extent of the injuries, Sajdera added.

