Malnourie fourth at sectional race

Hayward Hurricanes runner Eliana Malnourie nears the finish line in the sectional cross-country race at Barron Saturday, Oct. 24. She placed fourth and advances to the state meet on Oct. 31.

Hayward Hurricanes runners Eliana Malnourie and Annaliese Bauer are advancing to the state cross-country meet as individuals after placing fourth and ninth respectively in the WIAA Division 2 sectional girls race at Barron High School Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Hurricanes placed third as a team at the sectional and fell short of qualifying for state.

Malnourie finished the 5-kilometer race at Barron in 19:59.3, 50 seconds behind first-place runner Rachel Ulrich of Osceola. Annaliese Bauer finished in 21:03.

Also finishing for the Hurricanes were Maggie Martin, 22nd in 22:20; Ingrid Sokup, 23rd in 22:20; Erin Ewert, 25th in 22:22; Gretta Kiss, 28th in 22:37; and Hailey Gay, 35th in 23:55.

Team scores at Barron were: Osceola, 35; St. Croix Central, 39; Hayward, 58; and Altoona, 95. The top two teams advance to state, plus the top five runners who are not on a qualifying team.

The WIAA Division 2 state meet will be held at Colby High School Saturday, Oct. 31.

