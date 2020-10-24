Hayward Hurricanes runners Eliana Malnourie and Annaliese Bauer are advancing to the state cross-country meet as individuals after placing fourth and ninth respectively in the WIAA Division 2 sectional girls race at Barron High School Saturday, Oct. 24.
The Hurricanes placed third as a team at the sectional and fell short of qualifying for state.
Malnourie finished the 5-kilometer race at Barron in 19:59.3, 50 seconds behind first-place runner Rachel Ulrich of Osceola. Annaliese Bauer finished in 21:03.
Also finishing for the Hurricanes were Maggie Martin, 22nd in 22:20; Ingrid Sokup, 23rd in 22:20; Erin Ewert, 25th in 22:22; Gretta Kiss, 28th in 22:37; and Hailey Gay, 35th in 23:55.
Team scores at Barron were: Osceola, 35; St. Croix Central, 39; Hayward, 58; and Altoona, 95. The top two teams advance to state, plus the top five runners who are not on a qualifying team.
The WIAA Division 2 state meet will be held at Colby High School Saturday, Oct. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.