Hayward High School seniors Nel Hanson and Tanner Johnson have received scholar-athlete recognition from the Heart O’ North Conference and Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA).
Nel Hanson
Hanson earned letters in the sports of cross-country running (four years), Nordic skiing (three), soccer (two) and track (one).
She cites cross-country coach Sydney Ringheim as role model. “I have known Coach Ringheim since I was in preschool, and have given her an informal title as ‘sports mom,’” she said. “As a child, even before she became my running coach, Coach was always making sure that I was happy and healthy. She always keeps tabs on my sports, music and academic performances, and is always letting me know that I’m doing a good job.
“One of Coach Ringheim’s best qualities is ensuring her athletes are getting the proper balance of rest and recovery along with her workouts—a trait that I believe ultimately led me to having the best cross-country season of my life. Coach always has a positive outlook. She was not a high school coach until my senior year, so she had to learn the best coaching strategies on the fly. She took on this task, and even though we all know how challenging and exhausting high schoolers can be, she always came out on top. Coach taught me how to listen to my body, and how important it is to participate in a sport because you live it — not because of other people’s expectations. Coach Ringheim changed my outlook on running for the better, and in a way that will stick with me forever.”
Nel plans to attend UW-Madison for biology (pre-med).
Tanner Johnson
Johnson earned sport letters in soccer (two years), basketball (three) and track (three).
He cites basketball coach Matt Albrecht as his role model. “My freshman year I was on the C-Team while Coach Albrecht was our JV coach,” he said. “There were a few games where the C-Team didn’t have a game due to the opponent not having that level. Coach trusted me enough to pull me up for a few of those games, guard their best defender and ultimately help the JV get a few wins. This has continued ever since then.
“Now that Coach Albrecht is the head varsity basketball coach, he continually motivates me and trusts in my defense to stop the other team’s leading scorer.
“Coach Albrecht not only is a great coach, he’s also an amazing father and man. He has two children, Tyler and Tenley, and his wife Amber. He works as a third grade teacher, which itself is only meant for certain people, and also as a real estate agent. He manages to balance family life with coaching. Most people cannot do this, and I greatly look up to him for this, and I hope one day I can do the same. He also manages to stay strong in his faith no matter what happens. ‘No matter what happens, after every game, we always are a team’ — Coach Albrecht.”
Tanner plans to attend the University of Arizona for physiology and medical sciences.
