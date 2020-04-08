Two Milwaukee men were arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin following a high-speed pursuit of their vehicle by officers on Hwy. 27 south of Ojibwa Friday morning, April 3.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek stated that on Sept. 3, 2019, an investigation into heroin trafficking into Sawyer County by two Milwaukee men began through multiple sources of information. Investigators learned the two men were utilizing rental vehicles when traveling.
At approximately 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol, U.S. Forest Service, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department attempted to make a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle as it traveled north on State Hwy. 27 near the Rusk/Sawyer County line. The suspect vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit started northbound on Hwy 27.
During the pursuit, assisting officers deployed tire deflation devices, which deflated two of the suspect vehicle tires. The vehicle came stop on Hwy. 27 near the intersection of Townline Road. Both suspects were taken into custody without further incident.
Devlin G. Cotton, 35, of Milwaukee was arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute 5 to 10 grams of heroin, fleeing/eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety, possession of cocaine-second and subsequent offense, and possession of heroin-second and subsequent offense.
Brian K. Cotton, 52, of Milwaukee was arrested for conspiracy to distribute heroin 5-10 grams, possession of cocaine-second and subsequent offense, and possession of THC-second and subsequent offense.
Both men are being held in the Sawyer County jail awaiting a court appearance.
