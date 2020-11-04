Sawyer County voters cast 5,883 votes for the Trump/Pence ticket and 4,494 for Biden/Harris.
Voters in Sawyer County have chosen the candidate in every presidential election for decades. As this article is posted the results of the election are still unsure. Will Sawyer County voters be right again?
In the 7th Congressional election, Rep. Tom Tiffany has won the election over Democrat Tricia Zunker.
In the 87th Assembly District, incumbent James Edming has been elected, defeating challenger Richard Pulcher.
