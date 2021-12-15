Troy G. Burchfield Sr., 60, of Hayward, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his home.
Troy Gerald Burchfield was born Nov. 11, 1961, in Chicago, the son of Audrey Delia Sophia “Fya” Gokey and Gene Burchfield Sr. He worked at Flat Creek Eatery for 21 years, where he developed many recipes. Troy loved anything to do with the outdoors including hunting, fishing, gardening and BBQing. He loved watching TV with his dog Nicky and was very known for his stories from years ago and his humor. He had many biological and non-biological family and friends in Chicago and on the LCO Reservation and was always willing to go above and beyond for his family.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Carson; children, Amber Burchfield and Steven Carson; grandchildren, Abby and Avery Carson; sisters, Karen Miller-Ackley, Margaret (LaVerne) Miller-Timp, Kelli (Junior) Fowler and Darlene Fowler; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Troy was preceded in death by his parents, Audrey and Gene; brothers David Miller, Gary Miller, Stuart Miller and Gene Burchfield Jr; and sisters, Gloria “Jean” Miller, Andrea Sparks and Mary Burchfield.
A memorial gathering will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Flat Creek Lodge in Hayward. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
