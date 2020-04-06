Town of Hayward April 7, 2020
Election Day Procedures
In order to protect voters and poll workers as much as possible, the April 7, 2020 Election in the Town of Hayward will be held with DRIVE-THRU VOTING ONLY. Voting will be set up in the front of the Fire Department.
Voters are asked to follow the protocol:
1. Drive into the Town Hall/Fire Department parking lot and follow the directions as to where to park. You will pull into the lot and drive around back so that everyone is pulling into the parking stalls from the back and facing Highway 77.
2. Pull into the next available parking spot and have your photo ID ready.
3. A poll worker will come to your car and check your ID through the window. You will still need to state your name and address just as you do when entering the polling place on Election Day.
4. You will be offered ahand sanitizer before you are handed any election materials.
5. Your page in the poll book will then be given to you with a safety shield placed on the top of it. Please use your own pen, if possible. (Otherwise you will be given one to keep) You will sign by your name in the poll book.
6. You will then be handed your ballots on a clipboard.
7. After you vote, a poll worker will be there with the ballot box into which you will drop your ballots.
8. This concludes your "drive thru" vote on Election Day!
If you need to REGISTER, you can still do so on Election Day. Please indicate that when the poll worker approaches your car. Please have the appropriate proof of residency documents ready as well.
We are taking all the precautions to keep all of our voters and poll workers safe during this uncertain time.
Please have patience with the drive-thru voting process, as it is new to all of us. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe and thank you for voting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.